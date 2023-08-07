Dreaming big: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl celebrates 2023 Dream Team signing day class

It's quite a team and no one dreams bigger.

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl and Dreams Come True, the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia organization that has turned dreams into reality for nearly 5,000 area kids, announced the 2023 "Dream Team" on Monday at EverBank Stadium, a Baker's Dozen of 13 kids who will serve as ambassadors for the Gator Bowl this coming football season.

They held their annual signing day just outside the Gator Bowl offices, making their status official as honorary Gator Bowl committee members. The Dream Teamers are all battling medical issues such as cancer, heart disease and autoimmune diseases but the smiles and laughter on the first day of what will be a busy college football season for them offered not a clue to the challenges they've faced.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl chairman Alan Worley (center) celebrates Dream Team Signing Day with Willie Barner (left) and Blake Hunter (right).

Among their activities this season:

They will participate in team selection committee meetings, where two of them, 9-year-old Blake Hunter and 16-year-old Sammy Macauley, likely will make a season-long push for their beloved Florida State Seminoles.

They will be able to go on a scouting trip to a University of Florida football game.

During Gator Bowl game week, they will visit with players, coaches, cheerleaders and the bands -- the latter of which should interest 16-year-old Makenna Jobes, who is a captain and plays clarinet for the Riverside High School band.

They will participate with area corporate executives at monthly Gator Bowl membership events.

They will get "rookie year" playing cards to distribute among their friends and family.

And as a fitting end to the season, they will be introduced at EverBank Stadium at halftime on Dec. 29, when teams from the SEC and the ACC play in the 79th Gator Bowl game. Expect 8-year-old Tylor Williams to lead the crowd in "We Will Rock You," a song he sings every day to keep his spirits up.

Other members of the 2023 Dream Team are Willie Barner (10 years old), James Clarkson (9), Jack Coleman (15), Savannah Gainey (8), Chase Sequin (10), Jaxon Taylor (6), Mary Taylor (16), Shane Taylor (7) and Jasel Williams (17).

"These are some of the most amazing kids you will ever meet," said Ashley Williams, the Dreams manager of Dream Come True.

Since the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team program began in 2017, 61 children and youth have participated.

The 2023 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Dream Team celebrates its annual "Signing Day" on Monday at EverBank Field with members of the Gator Bowl board and Dreams Come True.

One of the grownups has a dream come true on Monday: Gator Bowl chairman Alan Worley, the CEO of Money Pages and 3D Digital, has long been a supporter of Dreams Come True, was the board president in 2016 and his wife Kristen is currently a board member.

"This is a special day, coming up to the podium for the first time at this [signing day] press conference as chairman of Gator Bowl Sports. It not only is a special day for me but my wife Kristen and our entire team at 3D Digital and Money Pages because of our involvement with Dreams Come True ... [it] has meant the world to me, my family and our entire team that continues to support and give back on a yearly basis."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl signs its Dream Team class for 2023 college season