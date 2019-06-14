Dream-Wings Preview

Since opening the season with a narrow victory over the Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream have yet to win another game.

They'll try to prevent that slide from reaching five in a row Friday night when they visit a Wings squad that's still searching for its first victory of 2019.

Jessica Breland had 17 points, highlighted by a late three-point play, and Atlanta (1-4) kept Dallas without a field goal over the final two minutes to rally for a 76-72 home victory on May 24. Since then, things have not gone as well for the Dream, who are in danger of losing five in a row for the first time since 2017.

Still without injured star Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta's averaging just 69.0 points - only Dallas (0-5)) is lower at 67.4 - and is shooting a league-worst 36.6 percent. The Dream also allowed at least 82 points in each of their first three losses before falling 65-59 to Connecticut on Sunday.

Brittney Sykes (12.0 points per game) and Tiffany Hayes (9.2 ppg) each scored 14 for Atlanta, which tied the game at 57 with a little more than six minutes to play but managed just one basket the rest of the way. However, the overall effort can be considered progress for coach Nicki Collen's team.

"We competed at the level I expect the Dream to compete at every single day, every single game," Collen told the Dream's official website. "I thought we were putting ourselves in a position to win a game. In this league, that's what you have to do. You have to put yourself in position to win games."

Dallas (0-5) was again in position to earn its first win of the season Thursday, but once again fell short in a 76-72 home loss to Indiana. Kayla Thornton (11.0 ppg) had a career-high 19 points for the Wings, who fought back by outscoring the Fever 25-18 in the final period but suffered their third defeat by four or fewer points.

Off to the franchise's worst start since relocating to the Dallas area in 2016, the Wings have been hit hard by injuries and remain without star Skylar Diggins-Smith (pregnancy), but could have key rookie Arike Ogunbowale (7.3 ppg) back after she missed Thursday's game with an ankle injury.

This week, Dallas re-signed reigning Associated Press college player of the year and second-round pick Megan Gustafson, whom the team cut right before the start of this season. It's uncertain if she will be available Saturday.