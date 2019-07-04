Dream-Storm Preview

Perhaps a visit from the lowly Atlanta Dream will help the Seattle Storm end their sudden troubles at home.

The Storm look to avoid a third straight loss at home and overall Friday night while trying to keep the Dream winless on the road with a season-high fifth consecutive defeat.

Despite some well-documented injuries to key stars Breanna Stewart (Achilles) and Sue Bird (knee), Seattle (8-7) opened 5-0 at home while playing games in nearby Everett and at the University of Washington as KeyArena undergoes renovation.

However, after opening a stretch of six straight home games with a 79-76 win over Chicago last Friday, the Storm have lost to Phoenix and New York by a combined three points. A 10-0 fourth-quarter run by the Mercury helped do in Seattle during Sunday's 69-67 loss, while it was outscored 24-13 in the final period in an 84-83 loss to the Liberty on Wednesday.

"Just (kind of need to) get some consistency in what we're trying to do," coach Dan Hughes told the Seattle broadcast during the game.

That rang true during that loss and should overall for the Storm, who are also without second-leading scorer Jewell Loyd (15.8 points per game) because of an ankle injury. Mercedes Russell had a team-high 19 points and Natasha Howard added 15 for the Storm, who shot 42.9 percent but committed 15 turnovers and missed five free throws versus New York.

The good news for Seattle is that it already has an 82-66 victory this season over Atlanta (2-9), which owns the worst record in the WNBA and is one of two teams yet to win on the road. Howard recorded 19 points with 14 rebounds, Alysha Clark scored 11 and Russell added 10 as the Storm delivered a relatively easy road victory over the Dream on May 31.

The Dream fell to 0-4 on the road after Tuesday's 85-68 loss at Minnesota - their ninth in the last 10 overall. It's their worst road start to a season since 2008.

Elizabeth Williams scored 14 points while Tiffany Hayes and Brittney Sykes were held to a combined 16 for Atlanta, which was outscored 28-16 in the third quarter. The Dream did get 10 points from Alex Bentley, who returned from playing in the EuroBasket tournament.

Atlanta, which remains without star Angel McCoughtry (knee), is not only last in the WNBA averaging 69.9 points, but is yielding the third-most at 80.9 per contest. Sykes had 12 points during the May loss to Seattle.