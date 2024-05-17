[Getty Images]

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal "are very optimistic" that they can still win the Premier League title and they "cannot wait" to play on Sunday.

The Gunners will be champions if they beat Everton and Manchester City fail to win against West Ham.

"We are excited and cannot wait for Sunday," said Arteta. "We are very optimistic in terms of outcome.

"The hope is there but we have to do our job because it will be tough against Everton.

"We have to prove again that we can be better than the opponent. We have to play like we do every single week. Then we have to wish for West Ham to have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream."

On what he has been saying to his players this week ahead of the finale: "The only thing we have discussed is giving ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day.

"The dream is still alive because it is football.

"No matter what happens it will be emotional on the day."