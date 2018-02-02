Dream sign 2-time WNBA champion Renee Montgomery

ATLANTA (AP) -- Renee Montgomery, who won two WNBA championships with the Minnesota Lynx, has signed a multiyear contract with the Atlanta Dream.

Montgomery, a nine-year WNBA veteran, was a part-time starter for Minnesota's championship team last season. Montgomery, an Atlanta resident, says she was excited to be closer to her family and friends.

New Dream coach Nicki Collen says she ''immediately targeted'' signing Montgomery.

Montgomery averaged 8.0 points and 3.4 assists for Minnesota last season.

Collen says Montgomery's ''championship pedigree'' will add important leadership to the team.

Atlanta guard Bria Holmes recently announced she will miss the 2018 season due to her pregnancy. Angel McCoughtry, the four-time All-Star who sat out the 2017 WNBA season to rest due to her EuroLeague obligations, has not announced her plans for 2018.

Other free agent signings Thursday included Monique Currie going to Washington, Carolyn Swords and Tamera Young heading to Las Vegas and Sancho Lyttle joining Phoenix. Shekinna Stricklen resigned with Connecticut and Odyssey Sims is headed back to Los Angeles.

Las Vegas traded Kayla Alexander to the Indiana Fever for a second and third round pick in next year's draft.