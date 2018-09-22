Dream showdown as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy go head to head in final group at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods is looking back to his very best - FR69715 AP

As a taster for the Ryder Cup this is mouthwatering. Tiger Woods is three shots clear on 12-under going into the final round of the Tour Championship and seemingly making inexorable progress to his first win in five years.

What makes the scenario yet more delicious here at East Lake is the fact that Rory McIlroy will be in the final group alongside Woods, gifting the golf world a dream showdown a week early.

McIlroy’s 66 was one worse than Woods’ effort, but on nine-under the Northern Irishman will still fancy his chances of a second victory of the season. Woods and McIlroy will be playing for themselves, of course, yet this will have an undeniable US-Europe flavour.

Also flying the blue and gold flag is Justin Rose. He is on the same mark as McIlroy following a 68 and is the overwhelming favourite to top the FedEx Cup standings on Sunday evening and so collect the $10 million bonus, the biggest payday ever for any English golfer.

Rose looks likely to retain the world No 1 position as well and Thomas Bjorn would take plenty of encouragement from that when his team gathers at Le Golf National near Paris on Monday. Bjorn will also be pleased to see Jon Rahm in fourth and Paul Casey a further shot behind, making it four of the Europe team in the top six.

Tiger Woods shoots to the green Credit: usa today

Yet how big a boost would it be for Jim Furyk and the US team to witness Woods, the 14-time major-winner, at last with a title in his hands again? The hype will go through the roof should he break his drought and add substance to the belief that this is one of sport’s greatest ever comebacks.

“I’ve been through a lot to get to this point,” Woods said. “I would love to be able to win this event, but there are some good players behind me. Simple maths tell me I don’t have to shoot 64 and rely on the help of the others. I’ve felt very comfortable when I’ve got in the mix this year, it hasn’t felt abnormal even though it’s been years. It’ll be fun to go out with Rory.”

It seemed almost surreal as Woods went through the first seven holes in six-under. It was as if golf had been jammed into a time machine. Playing alongside Woods, Rose did well to retain his focus as his joint-overnight leader quickly moved five clear.

Justin Rose is still in contention Credit: getty images

Yet Woods bogeyed the ninth to halt the charge and although he opened up again with a birdie on the 12th a bogey on the 16th and his failure to birdie the par-five 18th meant he played the last 10 holes in one-over.

McIlroy will have noticed that, but he might be wise to ignore the stat that says Woods has won 42 of the 44 times he has led going into the final round of the PGA Tour.

“It's difficult, because he’s a notoriously great front-runner but if I go out and I play similar like I did today, I'll have no complaints,” McIlroy said. “I’ll put the blinkers on and just worry about myself.”