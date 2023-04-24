Dream selections for NFL teams with no first-round pick in 2023 draft

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, where teams are finalizing their draft board before things kick off Thursday night in Kansas City.

But while most teams will get to make their moves on Night 1, there are a handful of teams that have to wait until Day 2 to join the fray. The Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers don’t have first-round selections, with the Broncos, Browns and 49ers not picking until the third round.

Our group of NFL Wire editors that weren’t included in the final one-round mock draft took a look at some of the prospects that could fall into Rounds 2 and 3 — and identified the dream scenario and pick for their teams.

Los Angeles Rams | Round 2, Pick 36: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams aren’t going to find a replacement for Jalen Ramsey in this draft class but they can start to rebuild the secondary by grabbing a stud cornerback like Banks, who’s a big, athletic defender who does a great job mirroring receivers in coverage. He primarily played outside at Maryland, but he can use his size and quickness to become a slot defender like Ramsey, too. He would be an ideal pick for the Rams in Round 2 as they try to reconstruct a secondary that lost four starters this offseason. – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

Miami Dolphins | Round 2, Pick 51: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

News Joshua L Jones

Washington has quickly shot up draft boards after an impressive combine that saw him run a 4.64 40-yard dash, record 31 inches in the vertical and 10-foot-2-inch broad jump. He’s a big body who can do it all, earning comparisons to Rob Gronkowski for his size, blocking ability and catch radius. Miami doesn’t have a ton going for them at tight end, as Durham Smythe, Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner are three under contract at the moment. Adding Washington to this group would be a huge upgrade. The Dolphins will just have to hope the meteoric rise slows down a bit before the draft actually starts. – Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Story continues

Denver Broncos | Round 3, Pick 67: C Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

USA Today Sports

The Broncos patched up their offensive line during free agency by signing guard Ben Powers and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, but Denver could still use an upgrade a center. Tippmann falling out of the first two rounds would be a dream scenario for the Broncos. He’s one of the top centers in this year’s class but some mock drafts have him still available in the third round. Landing Tippmann would complete an offensive line overall in Denver. – Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Cleveland Browns | Round 3, Pick 74: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

USA Today Sports

The Browns traded for wide receiver Elijah Moore, who still has two years left on his rookie contract. However, Amari Cooper’s contract totals a massive $24 million cap hit in 2024, so the Browns may decide to move on from the veteran. For a team that lacked explosive plays through the air a year ago, falling in the bottom-ten of passing plays of over both 20 and 40 yards a year ago, grabbing the dynamic Tyler Scott would be the best case scenario. There are doubts he makes it out of the second round, so if he falls to the Browns at pick no. 74, the hometown kid would be a win. – Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire

San Francisco 49ers | Round 3, Pick 99: DE Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Realistic “dream selections” this late in the draft are few and far between, but Harrison would be a really nice pickup for San Francisco if he slides to them. Edge depth is one of the needs San Francisco has to address at some point in the draft. Harrison with his size (6-foot-5, 274 pounds), length and athleticism would fit really nicely on a 49ers’ defensive front that likes to move players around. Harrison can fill a need on the edge, especially as a run stopper, but it’s also conceivable that he could kick inside as a pass rusher early in his pro career. – Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=675079231]

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire