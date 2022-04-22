Dream selections for NFL teams, like the Bears, with no 1st-round pick

As NFL team-building philosophies evolve, the importance of first-round picks has diminished for some teams. There are eight clubs in this year’s draft that don’t hold first-round selections going into Day 1.

Clubs without first-round picks tend to get left out of mock drafts like the latest one the NFL Wire network put together. Instead of requiring a two-or-three-round mock to include all the teams, the sites for the Bears, Colts, Browns, 49ers, Broncos, Raiders, Dolphins and Rams all got together and threw their own kind of mock draft party.

While it’s nigh impossible to put together a fully-accurate one-round mock, deciphering which players will fall to certain spots on Day 2 is even harder. Our group of editors that weren’t included in the one-round mock took a look at some of the prospects that could fall into Rounds 2 and 3 and identified the dream scenario and pick for their teams.

Round 2, Pick 39, Chicago Bears: WR George Pickens, Georgia

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Bears have a slew of needs heading into the 2022 NFL draft, but it’s clear they need to surround quarterback Justin Fields with more weapons. Right now, Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown are their top options. It feels like it’s not a matter of if Chicago drafts a receiver but when in this draft. If George Pickens somehow falls to No. 39, it’s an easy decision for the Bears with their first selection. He’s got the size and playmaking ability, whether that’s as a deep-ball threat or in contested-catch situations. If not for a torn ACL last spring, Pickens would’ve been a first-round lock in this draft, which should make things interesting with how the draft board falls. Pickens would be the perfect complement to Mooney, giving Fields a dynamic duo to work with at receiver for years to come. — Alyssa Barbieri, Bears Wire

Round 2, Pick 42, Indianapolis Colts: WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

If you have a first-round pick, you can’t sit with us! The Colts could go several ways at No. 42, and the initial choice here was Pickens. But we’re switching it up to add some variety. Pierce may not be a household name and some analysts have him tagged as more of a later Day 2 pick, but he’s a near perfect fit for Frank Reich’s offense. During his time at Cincinnati, Pierce mostly played the X but showed plenty of versatility by moving inside as well. At 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, Pierce can take the top off of a defense immediately. His ability to get vertical is extremely impressive, and he’s shown solid body control when adjusting to a ball mid-air. He has to work on refining the nuance of his route running, but there are plenty of flashes on tape of him being able to sink his hips and make sharp 90-degree cuts. He also checks the box of being a senior team captain, which is a big deal to the Colts’ brass. Having a 1-2 punch of Michael Pittman Jr. and Pierce brings intriguing upside and even though he may not be a mainstream option, he would be a fantastic addition to the wide receiver room. — Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

Round 2, Pick 44, Cleveland Browns: WR George Pickens, Georgia

Syndication: USA TODAY

There are a few players that could fall here, including David Ojabo, that would be the perfect fit but being realistic for Browns fans was more of the goal with this selection. Pickens at receiver would fit perfectly into the new explosive team with Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper especially with his willingness to block. While Cleveland still lacks a partner for Myles Garrett, this selection assumes that Jadeveon Clowney is brought back because he would be a big part of an “ideal” draft for the Browns. — Jared Mueller, Browns Wire

Round 2, Pick 61, San Francisco 49ers: TE Trey McBride, Colorado

Syndication: The Coloradoan

Depth at positions of greater value than tight end might allow McBride, arguably the top TE in this year’s class, to slip through to the late second round. While San Francisco has a number of other boxes they can check when they debut in the 2022 draft, this is a great chance for them to fill a peripheral need with the best player available. They’ve been on the hunt for another pass-catching threat to put next to George Kittle on their TE depth chart for the last couple offseasons. McBride not only gives them another pass catcher at tight end, but he’s a terrific blocker who’s athletic enough to play a move tight end role. Even if San Francisco loses Deebo Samuel in a trade, they could generate plenty of offense with mixing and matching formations from different personnel groupings by putting McBride and Kittle on the field together. Adding another wrinkle to Kyle Shanahan’s offensive bag would make McBride a worthwhile selection. — Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

Round 2, Pick 64, Denver Broncos: LB Chad Muma, Wyoming

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos need a long-term answer at inside linebacker, especially with Baron Browning expected to work at outside linebacker this spring. Muma, a local prospect, could be the impact player Denver has been missing, and there’s a chance he might fall to the bottom of the second round. He racked up 142 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns in 13 games with college football’s Cowboys last fall. — Jon Heath, Broncos Wire

Round 3, Pick 86, Las Vegas Raiders: OT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

The Raiders did not add a veteran offensive lineman in free agency, but the expectation is that they will add one with their top pick. Goedeke is a perfect match as he could easily start at right tackle or guard as he is one of the best run blockers in the class. He might not fall this far, but his lack of experience and less-than-ideal length will make him a target for some team on Day 2. — Marcus Mosher, Raiders Wire

Round 3, Pick 102, Miami Dolphins: LB Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins brought back almost every single linebacker from their 2021 roster, but it wasn’t exactly a position that impressed for much of last season. Miami should be looking for a linebacker who could be an upgrade over Elandon Roberts on the inside, and Sooners linebacker Brian Asamoah, who has been flying up draft boards in recent weeks, could be that once he gets comfortable in Miami’s system. His tenacity and speed make him an intriguing prospect to add to a strong defensive unit. They’ll just have to hope he doesn’t keep moving up. — Mike Masala, Dolphins Wire

Round 3, Pick 104, Los Angeles Rams: CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

It would only be fitting for a player named Coby Bryant to land in Los Angeles, but that’s not the sole reason for this pick. Bryant would actually be a great fit with the Rams, who are in need of cornerback help after letting Darious Williams leave in free agency. Bryant has good length for a corner and his 4.54 speed is plenty for the Rams’ zone-based defense, which would allow him to keep his eyes on the quarterback with help from the two safeties over the top. Whether Bryant gets to No. 104 is unclear, but he’d be a great pick for the Rams. — Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

