Dream season for Monticello baseball continues into sectional stage

May 18—MONTICELLO — An early deficit. A comeback. A win.

The Monticello baseball team has followed that script through the first two games of the postseason, with Saturday's 3-1 win against Clinton keeping the top-seeded Sages playing at least into next week.

Monticello relied on a solid effort from sophomore Koyie Williams on the mound and solid hitting displays by seniors Raiden Colbert and Luke Teschke to win its second Class 2A regional championship in the last three seasons and only the fifth in program history.

"Just really happy for the kids," Monticello coach Chris Jones said. "They put in a lot of work. They've played a lot of good baseball this season. A lot of community pride goes with that. We had a really good crowd and on such a beautiful day at such a beautiful ballpark, it says a lot about the support we get."

Colbert went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Teschke was 2 for 4 with an RBI as Clinton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Monticello (30-4) pushed all three of its runs across in the bottom of the fourth.

"Raiden is just the ultimate competitor," Jones said. "We've got a bunch of those on the team. He came up and did pretty much what he's done all year for us. He's a gamer. I can't say enough good things about Raiden and what he did."

The same sentiment applies to Teschke, who helped Monticello rally to beat Warrensburg-Latham 3-2 on Wednesday with a walk-off, two-run triple in the regional semifinal game. Teschke is more known for his pitching prowess — he committed to Illinois State as a sophomore, signed with the Redbirds last November and will pitch for them next season — but he again delivered with his bat on Saturday.

"There's nobody I'd rather have up at the plate," Jones said. "He may not be having a day, but he's a competitor. He's going to fight and battle on every pitch."

Williams was the catalyst on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings and only giving up three hits. He only walked one and struck out four.

"Koyie has done that all year for us," Jones said. "He has been a kid who earned the fourth spot in our rotation and has just pitched his butt off this year. He stepped in there as a sophomore and he didn't bat an eye."

Monticello advances to play Westville (25-5-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a sectional semifinal game at Workman Family Baseball Field on the Millikin University campus in Decatur. The two teams met on March 22 in Monticello, with the Sages earning a close 2-1 win.

A spot in the Sweet 16 against either St. Joseph-Ogden or Maroa-Forsyth is on the line for the Sages, who won a sectional title two years ago in Decatur and will look to reprise the feat again this upcoming week.

"Westville's got a very good program," Jones said. "They're well-coached. We had a battle early this year. We're going to prepare and get ourselves ready to go again. One thing we learned from this is regional we can grind out games and find a way to win."