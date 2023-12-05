Dream season continues for Xavier Watts of Notre Dame football with Nagurski Trophy

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame football safety Xavier Watts put himself in elite company with Monday night’s acceptance of the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy as college football’s top defensive player.

Watts, the national leader with seven interceptions, joined former Oklahoma star Roy Williams (2001) as the only safeties to win the Nagurski Trophy. The award dates to 1993, and legendary linebacker Manti Te’o (2012) had been the only winner from Notre Dame.

“I’m just back there trying to do my job,” Watts said this season amid his run of disruption. “Then I see the ball released, and it’s just coming to me. It’s kind of surprising. It’s crazy, but it’s cool.”

A converted wide receiver, Watts beat out four fellow finalists for the award, presented annually by the Charlotte (N.C.) Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America. They were Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton, Georgia safety Malaki Starks and N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson.

In 12 games this season, Watts has 47 tackles (fifth on the team), 2.5 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and a scoop-and-score fumble return against USC.

The Nagurski connection carried added meaning for Watts, who was born in Minneapolis and moved to Omaha, Neb., with his parents, Jeff and Fallon, when he was 3.

A member of both the pro and college football halls of fame, Bronislau “Bronko” Nagurski was a 6-foot-2, 226-pound game-wrecker for the NFL’s Chicago Bears and at the University of Minnesota. The Gophers’ indoor practice facility was named in honor of the Canadian-born fullback/defensive tackle who was raised in International Falls, Minn.

Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates an interception along side safety Ramon Henderson (11) and cornerback Benjamin Morrison (20) during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind.

As a sophomore two-way All-American in 1927, Nagurski forced and recovered a late fumble that set up the tying touchdown in a 7-7 draw with Notre Dame. A Cartier Field overflow crowd of 28,000-plus watched through a snowstorm as Notre Dame suffered its first home blemish in 22 seasons.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts had two interceptions apiece in back-to-back wins over USC and Pittsburgh, then added another to set up a score the following week at Clemson. He became the first Notre Dame player with multiple picks in consecutive games and made program history with at least one interception in three straight games.

Watt’s quarterback victims were Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Christian Veilleux (Pittsburgh), reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams (USC), Riley Leonard (Duke) and Brennan Armstrong (N.C. State).

Leonard is reportedly set to visit Notre Dame this week as he shops for a new destination via the transfer portal.

Watts, who graduated in May, is still deciding whether to return next season or enter the NFL Draft.

