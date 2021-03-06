Dream scenario for Clemson WR Amari Rodgers: Second round to Packers

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Aaron Rodgers to Amari Rodgers?

The Clemson wide receiver and 2021 draft prospect said getting drafted by the Packers and landing with the NFL MVP in Green Bay would be his dream draft scenario.

“I’ll say second round to the Packers,” Rodgers said when asked the question by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall at the 2021 House of Athlete Scouting Combine Showcase.

Rodgers, who finished with 181 catches for 2,144 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over 55 career games at Clemson, noted the accuracy of the Packers quarterback as a primary reason for wanting to end up in Green Bay. He also said his relentless commitment to getting on the same page as his quarterback during practice – noting the path Rodgers and Davante Adams took to becoming one of the NFL’s best quarterback-receiver combinations – would make him well-suited for playing for the Packers.

“I feel like I could go in there and fit in right away,” Rodgers said.

The Packers are entering the offseason with a need at slot receiver. Rodgers, who operated in a variety of ways in the Clemson offense, could be the ideal player to do all the things coach Matt LaFleur needs out of a slot receiver and gadget weapon in his offense.

Rodgers pointed to Steve Smith and Jarvis Landry as receivers he’s looked up to or modeled his game on during his collegiate career. In Green Bay, he could be a player similar to Randall Cobb.

The Draft Network believes Rodgers has a chance to be a “featured slot receiver” at the next level.

From his profile: “He has reliable hands, plays a physical brand of football, and is a good athlete.”

What is Rodgers hearing about his draft stock? “Second to third round right now,” Rodgers said, although he’s confident he can improve his status with a strong workout at Clemson’s pro day.

The Packers hold the 62nd pick in the second round of the 2021 draft. Ten years ago, the Packers used the 64th overall pick on Cobb, who gave Rodgers one of the top slot weapons in football.

