Dream NFL draft wishlist: Ideal player for Bears at every position

The 2023 NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and the Chicago Bears are finalizing their draft board.

General manager Ryan Poles has some pressing needs to address at a number of positions, including offensive tackle, defensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. But he’s also made it clear that need won’t dictate not taking the best player available at another position.

With the Bears sitting at ninth overall, there will be plenty of top prospects available — and some the best at their respective positions. But which direction will Chicago go?

Here’s a list of the ideal prospects for the Bears at every position ahead of the draft:

Quarterback: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

The Bears made it clear they’re all-in on Justin Fields this season when they traded the first overall pick to the Panthers. They also upgraded at backup quarterback with P.J. Walker. But that doesn’t mean taking a quarterback should be off the table. Hendon Hooker would be a nice player to develop behind Fields. While Hooker’s torn ACL was believed to hurt his draft stock, there are some who believe most teams have Hooker as the QB3 in this class behind Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Hooker might not be in play for Chicago, but he would be a dream addition to the roster.

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Chicago lost David Montgomery in free agency, but they added D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer to round out the running back room with Khalil Herbert. Bijan Robinson is the best running back in this draft class, and he could very well be a generational talent. He’s likely to be in play for the Bears at No. 9, but they have more pressing needs than running back. But the idea of a backfield featuring Fields and Robinson is a dream scenario for Chicago’s offense.

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

The Bears upgraded their wide receiver group this offseason with the acquisition of DJ Moore in the trade of the No. 1 pick to the Panthers. Now, Chicago has a trio of weapons for Fields in Moore, Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the best wideout in this draft class, and he’s someone who could be in play for the Bears at No. 9. Smith-Njigba is a former teammate of Fields, and it’s never a bad idea to add more weapons for your quarterback. But if a top prospect in the trenches is also in play, it’s hard to see Chicago going with Smith-Njigba.

Tight end: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Speaking of weapons on offense, Chicago is in a good position heading into the 2023 season with Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, a pair of hometown tight ends. When looking at this draft class, it’s hard not to imagine what this Bears offense could look like with another Chicago product in Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, who’s considered one of the top tight end prospects in this class. He’s the most complete tight end in the draft, with great hands and solid blocking. While Mayer has been slipping in the draft, he’s still a projected first-round selection who probably won’t be in play for the Bears.

Offensive tackle: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Bears have a gaping hole at tackle, one they’ll likely address with the ninth overall pick. Paris Johnson, a former teammate of Fields at Ohio State, could be the guy. Johnson looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, and he could very well be the first tackle off the board. He’s reliable both in run blocking and pass protection, and it’s hard to imagine he’s not Chicago’s pick at No. 9, if he’s still on the board. If the Bears were to draft him, it would likely mean Braxton Jones moves to right tackle.

Interior offensive line: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

While tackle is the biggest need on the offensive line, Chicago could certainly look to upgrade at the center position. John Michael Schmitz has elevated his draft stock during this pre-draft process, and he’s arguably the best center prospect in this class. Schmitz is the whole package: He’s a people mover in the run game and strong in pass protection. Schmitz is a plug-and-play center who would elevate the Bears’ offensive line in a big way. But he’s unlikely to be in play for Chicago, as he’s expected to be a first-round selection.

Defensive tackle: Jalen Carter, Georgia

The Bears are in need of a disruptive 3-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, and it’s a deep defensive tackle group. But Jalen Carter is the undisputed top defensive tackle prospect in this draft. Carter was once believed to be the top prospect in this draft class, but his stock has fallen after off-field issues and his poor pro day performance. There are some teams that have reportedly taken him off their draft board. Chicago recently hosted Carter for a Top 30 visit to do their due diligence and determine if they’re willing to take a risk on him. If Carter falls to the Bears at No. 9, there’s a good chance they take him.

Edge rusher: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Chicago had the worst pass rush in the NFL, totaling just 20 sacks in 17 games last season. Tyree Wilson is one of the draft’s top edge rushers, and his blend of size and athleticism will make it hard for teams to pass him up in the top 10. There’s no guarantee that Wilson will still be on the board when Chicago makes their pick at No. 9. But he’s someone who would be an option for them if he does fall, as he’s a game disruptor this defensive line has been missing. When Eberflus was asked about what he’s looking for in a defensive lineman, he pointed to big, long and fast. Wilson certainly fits the bill, and he would serve as an immediate upgrade along a defensive line that was the league’s worst last season.

Linebacker: Jack Campbell, Iowa

The Bears aren’t in need of a linebacker after the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards in free agency. But if they did, Iowa’s Jack Campbell would be a great fit in Chicago. Campbell won the Butkus Award last season, as the nation’s top linebacker, after totaling 125 tackles and two interceptions with the Hawkeyes. He’s considered one of the few true off-ball linebackers in this draft, and after his impressive 2022 season, some believe he could be a first-round selection. Campbell has a nice blend of size and athleticism, as well as the instincts, to be a great linebacker at the NFL level.

Cornerback: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Chicago’s biggest defensive needs are along the defensive line, but cornerback is also a position that needs to be addressed in the draft. The Bears need another starter to join Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon in the defensive backfield, and Devon Witherspoon would be the dream addition. Witherspoon thrives in man-to-man coverage, where he brings a physicality as a tackler and knows how to make plays on the ball. He’d be a nice complement to Johnson and Gordon, and would free up Gordon to play exclusively in the slot. Depending on how the board falls, the Bears could find themselves in a position to draft arguably the best cornerback in this class at ninth overall.

Safety: Brian Branch, Alabama

The Bears have their starting safety duo in Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, so safety is far from a pressing need on defense this season. Brian Branch is the consensus top safety in this draft class, and he’s too versatile not to go in the first round. Branch is an elite tackler with a nice blend of physicality and athleticism that would help elevate any defensive backfield. While Branch would be a great addition for Chicago’s defense, they have too many needs to address early in the draft and won’t be in a position to land him.

Specialist: K Jake Moody, Michigan

Special teams isn’t a need for Chicago this offseason, as they return the trio of Cairo Santos, Trenton Gill and Patrick Scales. But Santos is entering the final year of his contract, and Poles has to be thinking of the future at kicker. Jake Moody could very well be the first kicker drafted. Moody has a big leg and been clutch in game-winning situations. He has experience kicking in the elements during his time at Michigan, which could help make the transition to Soldier Field easier.

