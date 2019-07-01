Dream-Lynx Preview

If the Atlanta Dream are to end their latest slide and finally win a game on the road this season, they must find a way to at least their shooting woes for a bit.

They get another chance while trying to avoid a fourth straight defeat Tuesday night against the host Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta (2-8) took two of three from Minnesota in 2018, but beating anybody in 2019 has been a chore for Nicki Collen's squad. Now, it is without star Angel McCoughtry (knee), but the club is also looking for others to consistently step up.

The Dream dropped their third in a row, 74-58 to New York at home on Sunday. Atlanta, which has lost the last three games by an average margin of 14 points, shot 27.1 percent from the field and was 8 of 28 from 3-point range against the Liberty.

Brittney Sykes (11.2 ppg) hit half of those 3s and had 18 points off the bench to lead the Dream, who are shooting a league-worst 37 percent from the floor this season.

"These guys know, they're professionals," Collen told the Dream's official website. "You're not gonna win basketball games shooting 27 percent. You're just not."

The Dream are opening a stretch of three straight contests away from home Tuesday. One of two WNBA teams that are without a road win, Atlanta last started 0-4 away from home in 2008.

Minnesota (6-6), meanwhile, is playing its lone home contest during a six-game stretch that began June 25. The Lynx are also playing the first of two games with Atlanta over an 11-day stretch.

The Lynx's bid for a season-high third straight win ended with a frustrating 89-86 loss at Dallas on Sunday. The Lynx led by 12 points at the half and six heading into the final quarter, by were outscored 26-17 in the fourth and allowed two key Wings' 3-pointers in the final minute.

Odyssey Sims scored 23 points to lead five Minnesota players in double figures. The veteran Sims (15.8 points per game) has averaged 22.7 points over a three-game stretch, but is facing drunk driving charges stemming from an arrest in early June.

It's uncertain if Minnesota and ex-Dream forward Damiris Dantas will be available after she missed Sunday's game with a calf injury. Dantas, who spent the past two seasons coming off the bench for Atlanta, is averaging a career-high 10.3 points and shooting 42.6 percent from the beyond the arc for the Lynx in 2019.