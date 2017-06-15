Dream look to end road with win vs. Fever

The Atlanta Dream snapped a three-game losing streak with an overtime thriller on Tuesday and now look to end a lengthy road trip on a positive note, when they take on the Indiana Fever on Thursday.

After losing the first three games of a five-game road trip, the Dream (5-4) got a huge performance off the bench from center Damiris Dantas in a 91-85 overtime win over the Seattle Storm.

Dantas, a native of Brazil, who did not play in the WNBA last season, has found a spot in the Atlanta rotation. She scored a career-high 22 points in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

The Fever are coming off a blowout loss at Washington on Sunday. They have lost two of three overall and are hampered by an Achilles injury to guard Briann January. But they've been great at home this season, going 4-0 at Banker's Life Fieldhouse.

"Our crowd gets us energetic," Fever guard Erica Wheeler said. "That's our sixth man. When we're going, we feel that energy from our crowd."

Wheeler has stepped in for the injured January and played well. She is averaging 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in her last three games.

Wheeler credited coach Pokey Chatman with motivating her during her impressive stretch.

"Pokey has been telling me, 'don't get too high, don't get too low' so that's what I've been trying to do, stay consistent," Wheeler told the Fever's team site.

January has been sidelined the past two games and is listed as day-to-day.

Forward Candice Dupree leads the Fever in scoring, averaging 14.9 points.

Forward Tiffany Hayes paces Atlanta's balanced offensive attack, averaging 17.7 points. Bria Holmes and Dantas also are averaging double figures in points.

Atlanta point guard Layshia Clarendon is enjoying a breakout season. She leads the WNBA in steals (3.3 per game) and is third in assists at six per game.

Indiana has won three of four against the Dream.