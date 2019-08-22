Dream-Liberty Preview

Atlanta star Angel McCoughtry reportedly plans to play before the Dream's season comes to an end. Unfortunately for her teammates, that won't be Friday night.

That's when the Dream look to end a 12-game losing streak with a visit to the New York Liberty.

McCoughtry, a five-time All-Star who has not played this season due to a knee issue, posted on her official Instagram account earlier this week, as reported by AJC.com, the following: "proud to announce that I will be playing in the last game September 8th. It's an honor for all the atlanta dream fans to see me in that jersey before 2019 season ends."

While McCoughtry's return could be the highlight of a dismal season for the Dream (5-22), the team told AJC.com that she has not been cleared to return. It will be interesting to see how this matter plays out and if it gives Atlanta fans something to look forward to, especially if the team is still without a victory since beating Minnesota on July 12.

The Dream got 27 points from Tiffany Hayes but could not hold a 44-36 halftime lead in an 87-83 home loss to the Sky on Tuesday. The result extended Atlanta's longest slide since starting 0-17 in 2008.

"I just feel bad for our guys," Dream coach Nikki Collen said. "I thought they battled really, really hard."

Hayes was held to seven points on 3-of-15 shooting in the Dream's 74-58 home loss to New York on June 30.

New York (9-18) ended an eight-game skid with an 82-76 win at Indiana on Tuesday. Tina Charles had 23 points with 14 rebounds as the Liberty gave up a 17-point lead, but they never allowed the Fever to take the lead after they tied the game in the second half.

The Liberty have not won back-to-back contests since a four-game run from June 28-July 5. They're also looking to end a three-game home losing streak.

Charles has played of late like the superstar she is, averaging 20.1 points over the last seven games and scoring at least 23 in three straight contests. She had 24 points with eight rebounds against the Dream in June.