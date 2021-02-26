The dream of J.J. Watt to the Steelers is fading away

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
I know this will be disappointing to many of you reading this but it is time to let the dream of J.J. Watt to the Pittsburgh Steelers go. According to ESPN reporter Dianna Russini, Watt has been getting plenty of offers from teams wanting to sign the free-agent defensive end.

According to Russini, the top offer as of now is somewhere in the $15 to $16 million per year range. In case you didn’t know, the Steelers cannot come anywhere close to those types of numbers so unless Watt is just really wanting to join his little brothers, there’s no way he’s going to take the pay cut necessary for the family reunion.

2021 NFL draft: Breaking down the Steelers' picks in the new Draft Wire mock

