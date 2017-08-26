Dream hope to take advantage of slumping Fever

The Atlanta Dream snapped a nine-game losing streak and staved off being mathematically eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday. The Indiana Fever weren't as lucky.

The Fever arrive in Atlanta for a Saturday tilt depleted and having lost five in a row and 10 of 11 overall. The rough stretch included a 59-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx, the worst defeat in WNBA history. Indiana was eliminated from the postseason the following game and will miss the playoffs for the first time in 12 seasons.

"I mean, I've never not made the playoffs since I've been here," guard Jeanette Pohlen-Mavunga told the Indianapolis Star last week. "It's new territory, kind of trying to feel it out. We'll play hard the rest of the season. Play for pride, really."

The Fever have been ravaged by injuries. Guards Shenise Johnson and Tiffany Mitchell each suffered season-ending injuries, and point guard Briann January has been in and out of the lineup with knee injuries. January will not play Saturday.

With three games left in the regular season, Atlanta is three games behind the Dallas Wings for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Dream has to win out and get help from the Wings to have any shot at the postseason.

"This team hasn't given up," Atlanta coach Michael Cooper said after the Dream's 89-83 win over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday. "They still play together; they still believe in each other. We had 29 assists tonight and as long as we're moving the basketball and playing through it, good things happen to us."

Veteran point guard Layshia Clarendon accounted for a franchise-record 14 of the Dream's assists in the win over the Storm. She needs 17 more assists to break the WNBA's all-time single-season assist mark.

Atlanta guard Brittney Sykes continues to make her case to be named rookie of the year. Sykes scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the Dream prevail over Seattle.

"She should be rookie of the year," Cooper said of Sykes. "I know (Dallas Wings guard Allisha) Gray has something to say about that, though. Sykes is an interesting person, and she's an exciting player. She even got some rebounds tonight. Even I was in awe about that."