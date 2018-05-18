A dream helped Baker Mayfield conclude it would be him or Josh Allen at No. 1

Three weeks ago today, the football-following world was waking up to the reality that the Browns had used the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Baker Mayfield. On Thursday, Mayfield said he didn’t know it was happening until it did.

“I never knew until I got the call,” Mayfield said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via the Buffalo News. “I never knew for sure.”

The quotes landed in the Buffalo News because Mayfield had a theory about who would be the first player taken. And the other possible choice ended up in Buffalo. And Mayfield had a somewhat unusual way of coming to that conclusion.

“I had a good feeling it was between Josh Allen and I,” Mayfield said. “I’m not really sure why. I had a dream about it and it was all just sort of coming into focus. I didn’t try to stress about it too much because it would have just driven me crazy, having anxiety about where I could have ended up.”

It worked out in the end for Mayfield, it landing in a place with one win in two seasons and a veteran quarterback who the team has insisted is the starter constitutes “working out in the end” for Mayfield.