Dream guard Courtney Williams apologizes after posting video of fight at Atlanta food truck

Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams apologized on social media on Monday for a video she posted to her YouTube channel that made light of a fight she was involved in earlier this year.

Williams, teammate Crystal Bradford, former teammate Kalani Brown and others were seen in a brawl in a parking lot near a food truck in the Atlanta area. It’s not clear specifically when the video took place, though the fight happened in May after the WNBA season had already started.

In her video, which she later deleted from YouTube, Williams was seen making light of the fight. She apologized on Monday morning.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday,” Williams tweeted. “I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning every day so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again, I apologize to all attached and I will be better moving forward.”

WNBA, Dream investigating incident

It’s unclear specifically what led up to the fight. Williams said in her since-deleted YouTube video that law enforcement was not involved. It does not seem that anyone in the video was seriously injured.

Nobody, at least for the most part, even knew about the fight until Williams posted the video herself. She and her girlfriend, YouTube personality Glamazontay, put up the nearly 40-minute video on Sunday.

The league said in a short statement, via ESPN: “We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information.”

The Dream said it is investigating, too.

"The behavior in the video is unacceptable and does not align with our values as an organization," the Dream said, via ESPN. "We are taking this matter very seriously and working with the league to gather more information and determine next steps."

Williams averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this season with the Dream, and earned her first All-Star nod. The 27-year-old will become a free agent in January.

Bradford averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season, though she was sidelined in August due to a foot injury. Bradford, who is in her second season in the league, will also become a free agent. Brown appeared in one game for the Dream this season, her third in the league, though she was waived in May.