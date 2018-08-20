Dream earn 2nd WNBA playoff seed with 93-78 win over Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Elizabeth Williams scored 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-78 on Sunday to take the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Dream (23-11) have byes through the first two single-elimination rounds, and will have home-court advantage in the best-of-five semifinals.

The Aces (14-20) cut it to 83-78 before Renee Montgomery hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Atlanta closed on a 10-0 run.

The Dream erased a 47-41 halftime deficit with an 8-2 run to open the third quarter and took the lead for good at 61-60 with 40.3 seconds left in the period.

Jessica Breland and Montgomery added 16 points each for Atlanta, Alex Bentley had 12, and Tiffany Hayes 11.

A'ja Wilson had 21 points, and Dearica Hamby added 14 for Las Vegas. The Aces finished one position out of the playoffs.