'A dream come true': Ravenna alum Brian 'Fuzz' Coman takes over as Ravens football coach

Portage Community Bank Stadium.

Ravenna has named Class of 1988 graduate Brian "Fuzz" Coman as its new football coach.

Coman takes over for Joe Callihan, who resigned in April. Coman is the first Black head coach in program history. He brings a wealth of experience, having played at Ravenna and then Youngstown State, where he won a national championship under coach Jim Tressel. He also brings plenty of coaching experience as the longtime offensive coordinator at Akron East. He had prior stops as an assistant at Ravenna and Stow-Munroe Falls.

“Along with his 26 years of coaching experience and playing success, the district now has someone who will help build good men, good citizens, and prepare them for post-secondary success," superintendent Laura Hebert said. "His personal work experience combined with athletic and coaching background will allow our students to grow as student-athletes.”

While Coman is set to be formally approved at Ravenna's June 24 school board meeting, "the players will be introduced to him as soon as it can be arranged."

This will be a true homecoming for Coman, who works as an adult probation officer with Portage County along with coaching at Akron East.

“I’m excited to be named the next head coach of the Ravenna football program," Coman said. "Ravenna football is near and dear to my heart. Coming home and being entrusted with the dreams and goals of our young people is a dream come true."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna alum Brian Fuzz' Coman takes over as Ravens football coach