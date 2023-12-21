A dream come true: Oak Hills lineman Paki Finau signs with the University of Washington

Paki Finau’s dream of playing college football is officially one step closer as the towering 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman inked his name on a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Surrounded by family, coaches, teammates and friends, the Oak Hills student made good on his commitment to playing football at the University of Washington next season.

“I just want to thank everyone that came out, everyone that is here had a part in reaching my dream,” Finau said during a signing ceremony at Oak Hills High School. “I couldn’t have done this without everyone that is here. Thank you all for supporting me.”

Oak Hills right tackle Paki Finau, surrounded by his family, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue playing football at the University of Washington during a ceremony at his high school on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

There’s a lot to celebrate. Especially since the Huskies, currently ranked No. 2, are heading to the Sugar Bowl against Texas on Jan. 1 for a shot at competing for the national title. In 2022, Washington beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl 27-20 and is coming off a thrilling 34-31 victory over Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.

Finau is one of three four-star athletes to sign with the program on Wednesday, joining Noah Carter, an edge rusher from Peoria's Centennial, and Etiwanda's quarterback Demaricus Davis.

Finau will be the second member of the Huskies from the High Desert as Keith Reynolds, who graduated from Adelanto High School last year, is currently a freshman wide receiver.

Finau is set to graduate following this semester and head to Seattle and join the Huskies early next month in time for spring ball.

From a Bulldog to a Husky

On May 8, Finau announced his commitment to the Huskies. Finau was highly recruited, with 26 offers. He announced his first offer as a sophomore on Jan. 18, 2022, and then on June 4, 2022, Finau posted on X that he was ecstatic to announce he'd been offered by the University of Washington.

It was a simple choice for Finau, who simply looked for the same type of “family culture” he’s been a part of at Oak Hills.

“UW had exactly that and they showed me how important the athletes are to them and the type of culture they’re about,” Finau said. “I also loved how their O-line played and more so how Coach (Scott) Huff coaches. It really came down to picking UW because I saw the way their culture is and it's very similar to my high school. I feel like that's why we were both very successful these past few years compared to when the past head coach was there.”

During his playing days at Oak Hills, the Bulldogs captured three straight Mojave River League titles as he anchored the offensive line.

During his sophomore season, he helped guide the way for Oak Hills’ 1,938 passing yards and 1,778 rushing yards. The following season, the Bulldogs racked up 2,372 passing yards and 2,208 rushing yards as they were one of the top programs in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoff bracket after going 10-0 during the regular season.

Oak Hills' Paki Finau in action against Palmdale on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Oak Hills beat Palmdale 65-3 to move to 3-0 on the season.

This year, the Bulldogs ran for 2,694 yards and threw for 1,350 yards and went 10-2, and 5-0 in MRL play.

Looking back at his playing days for the Bulldogs, Finau can't help but be grateful for the program.

“I am grateful for the entire Oak Hills football program and I know I couldn't do it without them,” Finau said. “From the head coach all the way to the ball boys. Everyone here had an impact on me and I’m forever grateful.”

As for his favorite memory, Finau thought long and hard.

“Honestly there were so many moments during my time here at Oak that I can't decide on one favorite moment,” Finau said. “From getting my first varsity snaps as a freshman to going back-to-back-to-back MRL champion. I honestly would say my most memorable moment here at Oak is when I first started and had the help of the upperclassmen.”

