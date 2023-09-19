'A dream come true': Mountain Pointe QB Amaya Moreno amazes in tackle, flag football games

Amaya Moreno had an impressive two-day stretch on the football field, donning a helmet for one game and flags for another.

In Phoenix Mountain Pointe’s freshman tackle football game last Wednesday, she threw four touchdown passes, leading the Pride to a 46-8 win over Phoenix Central.

The next day, playing quarterback for the girls' flag football team in a game at Phoenix Xavier Prep, she passed for 250 yards and a TD and ran for a score in a 13-0 win.

“It felt great to have my whole team supporting me,” the freshman said of the tackle football game. “Our offensive line did an excellent job in giving me time to make all of the throws.

“It meant so much to me to be able to compete the next day against a well-coached Xavier team. With it being my freshman year, playing both sports in the same season, I have received nothing but great support from both teams, teammates and coaches alike.”

Mountain Pointe Pride quarterback Amaya Moreno (1) throws a pass against the Mountain View Toros during a flag football game at Mountain View High in Mesa on Aug. 29, 2023.

Moreno exudes confidence, whether playing against boys or playing against girls. To her, it’s competition and it brings the most out of a kid who has been playing quarterback since she was 7 years old.

"She's a trooper," Mountain Pointe flag football coach Sergio Ramirez said. "She's ready to go."

Moreno said this early fame in her football career seems surreal.

"Playing boys tackle and being able to contribute and compete was always a dream, while out training with (quarterback guru) Mike Giovando,” Moreno said. “But at the same time, having an opportunity to play against females in high school would have been just as an equal a dream come true.

“I am proud to lead both teams and see my teammates from the opposite teams coming out to support. It is an awesome feeling but most all with our Mountain Pointe High School staff and my parents and my parents help, I don’t know if this could be possible.”

