'Dream come true' as McGregor joins Celtic from Hibs

Celtic boss Elena Sadiku has made her first summer signing with Hibs midfielder Shannon McGregor joining the SWPL champions.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the Glasgow side after leaving Hibs following the expiration of her contract.

McGregor spent seven years with the Edinburgh outfit, playing 125 matches, lifting the League Cup twice and the Scottish Cup once.

"This is a dream come true for me," she told CelticTV.

"I'm a huge Celtic fan so I'm over the moon. It's going to be a huge change for me but it's something I'm really looking forward to.

"The whole set-up at the club seems amazing. I've always looked at Celtic as a team where I really like the style of play and I could always see myself fitting into that positive play."

Sadiku also shared her delight at landing McGregor.

"I’m really excited to have Shannon on board for the next couple of years," the Swede said.

"She’s the right player when it comes to her quality and she has the right mindset to contribute and help the team to achieve more success."