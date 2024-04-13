Dream come true: McGill heads to Sam Houston for cheer

Apr. 12—Growing up attending Sam Houston events, Huntsville senior MaKayla McGill created the goal of becoming a cheerleader for the Huntsville-based University.

After several years of hard work, and just a few more weeks until graduating from Huntsville High School, McGill will start the quest of becoming a game day cheerleader and a part of the NCA competition squad.

"It means everything to me because when I was younger I was always going to the Bearkat games and I was hoping to become one someday," McGill said. "It's exciting for me because I am the first in my family to make it to college cheering."

McGill has been a part of the Huntsville cheer squad for the previous four years of her high school career. Dating back to eighth grade, McGill had been an All-American Cheerleader three times.

Over this summer, she eclipsed another mark.

Entering her senior year, the Huntsville cheer squad took part in the National Cheer Association camp at Sam Houston.

McGill was named the Top All-American Cheerleader at the camp. That award was given to the person who scored the most points throughout the week-long camp.

It was also the first time somebody from Huntsville High School received that award.

"That was a big representation on my back when it comes to school cheer because nobody in our school history had gotten it," McGill said. "I wasn't very confident in myself, and it shows the whole team if you practice and do what it takes you can achieve things."

McGill was a part of both squads at Huntsville High School, whether that was on the sidelines of football games, basketball games or on the mats competing for state titles and national championships.

In her three years of cheering, McGill and the Lady Hornets competed in the UIL Spirit Meets for three years. At the 2022 meeting, McGill was part of a team that finished 25th in Class 5A, DII championships.

"MaKayla has many skills. She has been a leader on the field, off the field on the mat, and off the mat. She was somebody I knew I could put wherever I needed her and she would get the job done," Huntsville cheer coach Lauren Rudolph said. "She gets on to her other teammates and holds them to the same level she holds herself to. It's sad to see her leave."

While High School is nearly behind her, McGill has the opportunity to become the first person to attend college in her family. The Hornet senior is looking to pursue a degree from Sam Houston in nursing while getting to cheer on the Bearkats from the sidelines.

"It's exciting and this is something McKayla has wanted ever since she was in the sixth grade. She has worked hard to get there," Rudolph said. "She is one of the most driven cheerleaders, so to see her put the work in, it's exciting."

McGill has been a pivotal part of the Huntsville cheer squad during her time and over her tenure she saw improvement every day to leave behind a legacy of cheering at Huntsville.

"I hope to leave a legacy that shows if you put hard work and dedication into what you do, it will pay off," McGill said.

Huntsville is scheduled to have its graduation ceremony on May 25th at the Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

And McGill is only going to miss one thing.

"I'm going to miss my cheer team, but not school," McGill said.