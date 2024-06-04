‘It’s a dream come true’ – Kylian Mbappé speaks for first time since Real Madrid move

Football’s worst-kept secret came out on Tuesday evening – Kylian Mbappé (25) joined Real Madrid, bringing to an end to months, years of speculation.

The Frenchman’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to Los Blancos was made official in the evening, just as he had told Emmanuel Macron earlier that same morning. The announcement came in the form of a short Communicado official and was then followed by an Instagram post in which he revealed his pride at having joined the reigning European champions.

Mbappé’s Real Madrid move off the agenda

Just hours later, Mbappé has now spoken to the media for the first time in the form of a press conference, ahead of France’s Euro 2024 warm-up game against Luxembourg on Wednesday. Before fielding the first question from the journalists that had gathered for the occasion, Les Bleus’ captain shared a message.

“I want to express myself before starting this press conference. It is an immense pleasure, a dream come true. I am extremely proud to arrive at a club that I have always dreamed out. I’m arriving with a lot of humility. There are lots of emotions but I have a responsibility as captain of the France national team. I won’t reply to questions other than those about the national team. I would prefer to protect us because we have a big summer coming up,” said Mbappé, echoing his words from the preceding evening.

A chapter is turning, however, he is reticent to indulge fully, at least not until after the Euros, for which France are one of the favourites.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle