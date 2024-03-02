'It's a dream come true': Year of firsts proves special for Newcastle girls basketball team

SAN ANTONIO — Newcastle junior Mattie Dollar needed a moment to take in what was happening as she stood at the free-throw line with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Class A championship game against Turkey Valley.

Dollar had been on the floor for nearly 48 minutes, but it wasn't until that moment that she realized what was about to unfold.

Supposition turned to reality when the final buzzer sounded and the Lady Cats were crowned state champions after securing a 48-32 win against Turkey Valley.

"I realized there was about 20 seconds left on the clock," Dollar said. "It started to become true and I felt the feeling. I was just so proud of us for accomplishing this."

Newcastle cheers as they win the girls basketball Class 1A state championship against Valley, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

A year or firsts

The Newcastle girls basketball team will always have 2024 to look back on for good memory. Not just in the months to come, but for all eternity.

Not only was it the first state championship in program history or the first state appearance in Newcastle history, it was also the team's first season under head coach Ryan Dollar.

Ryan Dollar was an assistant at state finalist Martin's Mill last season when Mattie was a sophomore. The family moved to Newcastle before the season and quickly hit the ground running.

"It's been very humbling at times, and I'm very grateful that we had this opportunity," Ryan Dollar said. "We'd been at several places, a lot around Newcastle,and I grew up in Graham so that's home for me. When I got the call to come to Newcastle, I had to ask my family if that was alright."

Ryan Dollar said the process of Newcastle getting to the pinnacle of high school basketball started in April.

Ryan Dollar began teaching the players new schemes on offense and defense and by the time December came around, the players had 50 different playing scenarios on their play card. What impressed Dollar the most was his players' ability to not only accept his coaching style, but develop a desire to want to learn what he was teaching.

"I'm thinking, let's do four or five things on offense and let's be really good at those four of five things," Ryan Dollar said. "We picked those up and in the middle of December, I kept throwing new things at them every week and they just jump in and do it. I ask them to watch film and they watch film.

"It was new to them but they handled it well. They played zone the past couple of years and now I'm teaching them man. It's a learning curve every game. It's been a pleasure to coach these girls. They're always ready to play."

Newcastle's Mattie Dollar shoots the ball against Valley in the girls basketball Class 1A state championship, Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Setting the bar

Mattie Dollar admitted she and her teammates never imagined they'd end the season as state champions.

But it wasn't because they didn't have the right players or the talent, it was simply because it had never happened before.

"Most of our fans didn't think so either because nobody had never done it before," Mattie Dollar said. "But once all of us bought in, it was amazing to see us come together as a team and start to play unstoppable defense and work together so well on offense. Because of that, the school will remember us forever."

Newcastle's state championship this season was the first state title in any sport at the high school.

The players hope it will set the new standard starting next season, and for the future of Newcastle athletics.

"The whole community, even people outside of our county support us," Newcastle senior Mya Cabrera said. "They believed in us and I'm just honored to have this opportunity and be a part of something important."

Valley head girls basketball coach Amy Bowles yells instructions during the girls basketball Class 1A state championship against Newcastle, Friday, March 2, 2024, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Looking ahead

Turkey Valley and Newcastle's state championship matchup was a classic showcase of master vs. student. The Patriots entered the game not only as the No. 1 team in Class A, but as a team who had played in the pinnacle of high school basketball four times in school history and Newcastle playing in its first.

Saturday was Valley's first appearance at state since 2010 and although the team didn't have the outcome it desired, head coach Amy Bowles believes her players have what it takes to make it back.

The Patriots return 12 players next season, including seven underclassmen.

"It gives them that drive and motivation to get back to where these girls took us this year," Valley coach Amy Bowles said following Saturday's loss. "We have a lot of potential in our younger grades. We have girls who love and are passionate about the game as much as these girls (seniors) are."

