A DREAM COME TRUE: Dedication ceremony held for Women's Legacy Memorial

Aug. 7—Roughly five years ago, Lt. Col. Shonda Rochelle Kimbrell received a phone call from Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Corp., and was told that he wanted to use her likeness for a new monument he was working on that was dedicated to all women.

"My breath was taken away," Kimbrell said about receiving that phone call.

Now, about half a decade later, hundreds of thousands of dollars and countless hours of work and planning, the Women's Legacy Memorial is standing at the northeast corner of the county courthouse square.

About 200, many of whom were military veterans or active duty, attended Friday's dedication ceremony for the memorial, which featured speeches from Kimbrell, Paul, Commissioner Paul Wyman and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore.

Kimbrell, a Hoosier native born in Lafayette in 1976, gave a moving speech in which she detailed how becoming a fighter pilot was her biggest dream in life and that she wasn't going to let anything stop her from achieving that dream.

"I didn't care if it was because I was Black, because I was a woman, because I wasn't tall or because I was short or whatever," she said. "I just went around it, or through it or over it because it's what I wanted to do."

Kimbrell said she hopes the memorial will serve as inspiration for other women who have a dream of their own.

"It's important for women to know, it's important for young children to know, that whatever they put their mind to they can absolutely go and achieve it," she said. "This is progress. This is progress that shows we value the women in this world. ... When people walk by, they're going to see value. They're going to see that these people and anybody can add value to this world, to this nation, to this fight for freedom."

The ceremony marked the end of several years of work and fundraising for what local officials are calling the largest free-standing memorial dedicated to women in the state.

The memorial features three bronze statues, with each bronze statue representing a different way women contribute to the country, their families and community.

The statue standing tallest will be Rosie the Riveter, the WWII icon — flexing her right bicep, her left hand pulling her sleeve toward her shoulder — who displays the strength and contributions of women in the workforce and in motherhood.

The second statue, complete with the word "honor," is dedicated to women of color and depicts Kimbrell in her fighter pilot attire. Kimbrell retired from the Air Force last year after 22 years of service.

The third statue, on a platform displaying the word "country," shows a kneeling woman, her hand on her heart and her head bowed. The woman, dressed in contemporary military garb, holds a musket. Her left leg, bent in front of her, displays a prosthetic leg meant to represent the sacrifice those who serve give. The statue represents all active and veteran women.

Renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor, who also completed the Blue/Gold Star Family Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park (formerly Darrough Chapel Park), was commissioned again for the statues in the Women's Legacy Memorial.

The memorial also features a stone monolith with the image of the state of Indiana and flanked by steel iron rods made by Kokomo High School students. On the cutout of the state of Indiana reads: "This memorial is dedicated to Hoosier Daughters for their time in service to our state and nation during war and peace. May their deeds not be forgotten."

Having a memorial not just for veteran women but all women became important to Paul after he realized just how lacking such things were in the state.

It took four years, many long days, approval from the commissioners to place it on the courthouse lawn and dealing with delays and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but $300,000 was eventually raised to help make the Women's Legacy Memorial a reality. Tens of thousands of dollars worth of work and supplies was donated by local people and organizations.

While Paul received a lot of praise Friday for leading the effort, he made it clear that Friday's dedication ceremony could not have happened without the help of dozens of others.

"A dream without support is nothing more than an idea going nowhere," Paul said.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.