'Dream come true': Brothers star for Norwell football, including a freshman QB

NORWELL — It was a game the Luccarelli family will never forget.

Friday night's matchup with West Bridgewater marked second game of Ryan Luccarelli's senior season for the Norwell High football team. It was also the first start for his not-so-little younger brother, Jack, a freshman who stands 6-foot-2, at quarterback.

Ryan Luccarelli returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, and Jack Luccarelli dazzled in his debut with three touchdowns and an unofficial total of 116 rushing yards on seven carries. The two brothers combined for every score in their team's 26-14 win, as the Clippers improve to 2-0 entering next Friday's meeting with much-improved South Shore Tech (home, 6:30 p.m.)

Jack Luccarelli got the start in place of senior Colin McCarthy, who suffered an elbow injury late in last week's 40-15 win over Nauset. Head coach John Willis said McCarthy could've started Friday, but sidelining him was "more just precautionary than anything else.”

“We’re really happy with Colin,“ Willis said. "It’s a luxury to have both of those guys.”

Norwell quarterback Jack Luccarelli scores a touchdown during a game versus West Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Jack Luccarelli scored Norwell's first offensive touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line at the 1:26 mark of the first quarter. He ran in for his second score from 10 yards out with 3:38 left in the first half as Norwell led 19-0 at the break.

“He’s got a funny demeanor about him," Willis said. "His mentality is, he’s not a freshman. I’ve known him since, actually, the day he was born. I’ve watched him grow up and I’m not surprised. He’s got that something special in him that you can’t coach. He’s got a quiet confidence, a little swagger about himself but he’s humble too. We’re looking forward to the next three years with him.”

“It was basically a dream come true," Jack Luccarelli said. "First start, three touchdowns and got to throw to my big brother. I’m sad I only get one year with him, but I’m going to make the most of him.”

At the 8:47 mark of the third quarter, Jack Luccarelli kept the ball on the run-pass option and won a foot-race to the end zone for a 66-yard score, his third of the night, as Norwell led 26-0.

“As his big brother, I can’t give him too much credit,” Ryan Luccarelli said with a chuckle. “But, he blew me away. To see him run down the field, I was like, ‘This is awesome.’”

Norwell's Ryan Luccarelli scores a touchdown on special teams to open the game versus West Bridgewater on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Spearheaded by senior cornerback Jackson Adams (two interceptions), senior lineman Carter Rae (fumble recovery) and senior lineman Connor Cronk (two sacks), the Norwell defense pitched a shutout for the better part of three quarters.

That was until West Bridgewater QB James Harris pitched to sophomore Ty Holmes on the option for a 14-yard TD late in the third, and senior Christian Packard powered in for a 17-yard score in the fourth to get the Wildcats on the board.

“We have a lot of respect for West Bridgewater," Willis said. "The quarterback (Harris), to me, is terrific. He’s as dangerous as any player we’re going to see all year long, so we focused on trying to deal with him and the (run/pass) option. We worked like crazy on that all week. Defensively, for three quarters, I thought we played great.”

Ryan Luccarelli's 89-yard score just 12 seconds into the game made the night one to remember from the start.

“As a senior, you want to go out with a bang,” Ryan Luccarelli said. “I’ve always wanted to play with (Jack) on the field. It finally happened tonight.”

