‘A dream come true’ – 17-year-old prodigy on his impending move to Real Madrid

While Kylian Mbappe is currently basking in the spotlight following his official transfer to Real Madrid, it must not be forgotten that another talented forward, Endrick, is joining the club’s roster this summer.

After bidding the Palmeiras fans farewell in what was an incredibly emotional outing for the youngster, he will soon participate with his national team Brazil in Copa America before he arrives at Real Madrid.

How much joining Real Madrid means to him

The 17-year-old sensation is expected to be with Real Madrid in the pre-season squad for Real Madrid. Endrick exclaimed that signing with Real Madrid was a dream come true.

“I’m going to make a dream come true and I hope God goes with me,” Endrick stated, via AS.

Even though competition in the front line is anticipated to be fierce, especially following Mbappe’s arrival, Endrick is intent on fighting for a spot.

On the upcoming Copa America

Endrick has been named in the Brazil squad for Copa America, only a few months after he made his first-team debut for Selecao.

“Very happy to play my first tournament with Brazil. We will try to win the title and train hard to achieve it,” he remarked on being in the squad for Copa America.

A star in the making. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Brazil will have a point to prove considering Argentina are the reigning Copa America champions. Endrick shed light on the difficult opponents Brazil are set to encounter but claimed his team is ready to give it their all.

“We know that there are high-level teams and that it is going to be a very difficult championship, but we will not lack desire and dedication to win the title.”

Despite having already broken a few national and international records at the tender age of 17, the player is concentrated on making an impact on the field.

“I don’t see those things about breaking records, I try to help my team and my teammates,” he claimed.

In the previous international break, Endrick dropped jaws by making an immediate impression with the Selecao, scoring on his debut against England and then against Spain at Real Madrid’s home stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

Touching upon those two goals, he said, “I thank God for having scored two goals in my first games with Dorival and I hope to continue helping the national team, whether by scoring or otherwise.”