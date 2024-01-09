What’s the dream College Football Playoff ‘Final Four’ for 2025?
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz names the four teams he would most like to see in the semifinals of next year’s College Football Playoff - the first in the expanded 12-team format.
Here's how we think the college football field shapes up in the first season of the 12-team playoff.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.
No playoffs for the Titans, but free sandwiches are coming their way.
It is Goff who carries the weight of expectations from long-suffering Lions fans who see this as the season they finally win a postseason game.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
The 2023 college football season is officially in the books, as Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines football team pounded the Washington Huskies 34-13 on Monday night in Houston, securing a perfect season and the program's first national championship since 1997.
Steele served as an assistant to Nick Saban three different times at Alabama.
Cunningham reportedly avoided sustaining a serious knee injury.
The Wolverines went up early and then pulled away late.
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics.
Illinois indefinitely suspended Shannon after he was arrested and charged with rape.
Corum scored two touchdowns and anchored a Michigan rushing attack that tallied 303 yards on the ground.
Harbaugh can leave for the NFL on his own terms now, regardless of any more punishments from the Big Ten or NCAA or anybody else. He won.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
The dismissals come after the Jaguars lost five of their last six games and missed the playoffs.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.
It's the fourth title game matchup of undefeated teams in the four-team playoff era.