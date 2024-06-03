'A dream for any coach' - Maresca becomes new Chelsea boss

[Getty Images]

Enzo Maresca says he is looking forward to developing a team that "continues the club's tradition of success" after being appointed as the new head coach of Chelsea.

The 44-year-old Italian - who guided Leicester to the Championship title last season - has signed a five-year contract, with a club option of a further year.

He replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who departed Stamford Bridge by mutual consent after guiding the Blues to a sixth place Premier League finish in his only season in charge.

"To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach," Maresca said on his appointment.

"It is why I am so excited by this opportunity.

"I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud."

Chelsea’s ownership group added: "We are thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family. We look forward to supporting him and the rest of the sporting team in fulfilling their potential and our expectations over the years to come.

"He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfil our vision and competitive goals for the club."