Dream chaser: Bridgewater State QB James Cahoon is 'a small-town kid' with 'an NFL arm'

WORCESTER — When James Cahoon finished his career with the Bridgewater State University football team, he wasn't sure if he'd lace up his cleats again.

Then one thing led to another.

Cahoon competed at the FCS Bowl and the Podyum All-Star Bowl in Daytona Beach, Florida in December, and the NFL dream of this Division 3 quarterback began to prosper.

This offseason, the 2019 Bourne High grad met with the Green Bay Packers and had informal conversations with other teams before throwing in front of scouts from 30 of 32 NFL franchises at Holy Cross' Pro Day in Worcester on Thursday.

“If you asked me if I had a chance to be doing this a year, two years ago, I would’ve said no way," Cahoon said. "(But) I love the game. I’m willing to do anything to continue playing, whether that’s the NFL, CFL, UFL, overseas or anything like that.”

NEWS: D3 Bridgewater State quarterback James Cahoon met with the Green Bay #Packers and really impressed them, source says.



A very interesting prospect who has started to catch eyes across the league



👇🤯

pic.twitter.com/ZEFolLx77j — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 25, 2024

Last we spoke to Cahoon this past fall, he was entering his graduate season with the Bears and flirted with the idea of coaching quarterbacks alongside trainer Mike McCarthy and the M2 QB Academy crew. Cahoon this season became the program's all-time leading passer (7065 career yards, 56 career TDs).

Then one of his offseason training videos went viral on Twitter. The video showed the 6-foot-34, 220-pound quarterback stepping up in the pocket, zipping passes down field as he did at Thursday's Pro Day. It was shared by MLFootball, an account with over 176,000 followers, and amassed 2.5 million views and 14,000 likes. The caption called Cahoon "a very interesting prospect who has started to catch eyes across the league."

Cahoon was the only quarterback, and one of two Division 3 players, to compete at Holy Cross' Pro Day.

“I was definitely surprised," Cahoon said of his quick ascension to meeting with NFL teams. "Obviously it’s not very common for a D-3 kid to be here. I’m taking advantage of the opportunity, and being grateful for it. Excited for what’s to come.”

WORCESTER - Bridgewater State’s James Cahoon runs through drills during NFL Pro Day at College of the Holy Cross Thursday, March 21, 2024.

“He has an NFL arm," Bridgewater State head coach Joe Verria said. "He showed well today, in my opinion. All of us were like, ‘Boy, he couldn’t have thrown the ball any better.’ So, now, let’s see where it goes.”

Cahoon threw for 2,099 yards, 13 TDs and four interceptions while completing 63 percent of his passes his final season at BSU, which finished the season with a 7-3 record.

"Great guy. Great quarterback," said WEEI host Steve Lyons during a radio segment in February. Lyons coached Cahoon at BSU. "I actually think he could hang at the NFL level. I've only said that about three guys in my coaching career, and he's one of them."

Bridgewater State University's Daniel Akinsheye, right, makes the catch and scores a touchdown and is congratulated by quarterback James Cahoon during their homecoming game versus Fitchburg State University on Saturday, Oct. 01, 2022.

“He’s a kid that, if someone gives him a chance, they’re not going to regret it," Verria said.

Cahoon was one of 10 quarterbacks to compete at the FCS Bowl, which his designed to "give NFL/CFL scouts a chance to view and get to know some of the best players from smaller schools over the bowl weekend," the organization's website says.

“It made me realize I don’t think anybody is that much different than me," Cahoon said. "I think I can throw with anybody in the country.”

“I’m going to embrace being a small-town kid, taking advantage of all the opportunities I have," Cahoon added. "If people don’t laugh at you when you announce your dream to them, then it’s not big enough.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Bridgewater State QB James Cahoon rising come NFL Draft season