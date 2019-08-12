Dream-Aces Preview

While the Las Vegas Aces look to start stringing together some victories again, the Atlanta Dream simply must find a way to win a game.

The Aces will try to hand the visiting Dream a 10th consecutive defeat Tuesday night.

August has not been an easy month for Vegas (16-9), which is just 2-3 after going 7-1 in July. Two of those defeats this month came at home last week - to Washington (in the resumption of a contest halted by a California earthquake) and Chicago.

The Aces, though, were able to end that mini-slide with Sunday's 89-81 victory over Connecticut. Liz Cambage scored 10 of her 21 points in the fourth quarter and had 12 rebounds, Kayla McBride scored 18 and Dearica Hamby recorded 12 with nine boards and six assists as Vegas outscored the Sun 26-15 in the third quarter.

Las Vegas last won back-to-back contests during a three-game run from July 21-30.

"Little by little, if we can get better one percent every day," McBride, averaging 14.6 points, said. "It's not always easy. That's why this is the best league in the world. It's about staying connected. It's about possessions. It's about continuing to learn and build no matter what, because the league doesn't stop."

Cambage, who opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression and a recent episode she endured in The Players Tribune over the weekend, has totaled 49 points in the last two games after combining for 37 in her previous three.

"I'm already feeling back to myself," said Cambage, who averages team highs of 15.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. "I'm freer, I'm playing my game out there now."

Cambage and Hamby each scored 15 as the Aces shot 51.3 percent and led by as many as 32 points in a 92-69 rout at Atlanta on June 6.

It's been an obviously frustrating season for the Dream (5-19), who have not won since July 12. They're looking to avoid their first 10-game losing streak since a 4-30 season in 2010.

Tiffany Hayes had a career-high 34 points on Saturday at Indiana, but despite her effort and 12 made 3-pointers, the Dream fell 87-82 for their sixth consecutive road defeat. Atlanta led by nine with three minutes left in the third quarter, but allowed the Fever to score 22 of the next 30 points. The Dream shot 51.1 percent through three quarters but were 6 of 20 from the field in the final period.

Hayes (14.0 points per game) was held to seven points on 3-of-14 shooting against Las Vegas in June.