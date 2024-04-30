[BBC]

Are we in a dream world? Do we need to wake up? With three rounds to go, Glasgow are sitting top of the URC - a place that, only three seasons ago, looked highly unlikely to happen any time soon.

The question now is can the Warriors continue this trend and finish as the first seeds?

The answer to that will be the result of the two-week trip to South Africa. Big spenders Leinster went their and came home with nothing and, in that final game, looked like they accepted defeat with a weakened team taking to the field.

The Warriors have had mixed success since the inclusion of the South African sides to the league and will have memories of last season when food poisoning ravaged the travelling squad.

Ten points is all that is required to confirm second, while 12 will confirm first. Anything else looks like it will need other results to go the way of the Warriors.

The team announcement for Saturday's game highlighted a number of key players getting rest. Much was spoken about how it was a slightly weakened pack that travelled to Italy but taking home five points is a major tick in the box, especially as Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey were not included.

If you want to see Sione Tuipulotu look more at ease and untested, you do not need to look further than last weekend, with his distribution skills at the forefront of all positive Warriors' attacks.

So can we dream? Absolutely. A week off and then back into the thick of the action. May is a big month for the Warriors. Players back from injuries, players at the peak of their form and, most importantly, players wanting to take that final step to glory.