Dreading carline? Back to school in Aiken means more traffic

Shakailah Heard, Aiken Standard, S.C.
Aug. 7—Going back to in-person school means going back to school traffic and waiting in a busy carline again.

The beginning of the school year is a time when children are at increased risk of transportation-related injuries from pedestrian, bicycle, school bus and motor vehicle crashes, according to Aiken Department of Public Safety.

"Leave the house earlier to allow for any unexpected delays that may occur in order to avoid the need to rush," said Lt. Jennifer Hayes with Aiken Public Safety.

For parents and guardians dropping off their child and partaking in the carline, it is best to plan ahead for delays and longer travel times, Hayes said.

"Patience in carline is important because impatience leads to unsafe, rash actions which can lead to accidents that cause injury to children," Hayes said.

For students walking to school, Aiken Public Safety recommends starting a "walking school bus group" which has an adult walking with a group of children from the neighborhood to school.

The department also recommends children wear brightly colored clothing which is more visible to drivers when walking or riding a bike to school.

Also when dropping students off at school, parents and guardians driving are to remember to be a good role model, always buckle up in the car and not to text or talk on their cellphone while driving, according to Public Safety.

"When driving in neighborhoods or school zones, watch for young people who may be in a hurry to get to or away from school and may not be thinking about getting there safely," Hayes said.

It is important to also watch out for school busses.

The red flashing lights and an extended stop arm indicates the school bus is stopping to load or unload children, and state law requires vehicles to stop.

The traffic will start to increase around back to school time. The first day of classes for the Aiken County Public School District will be Aug. 16.

