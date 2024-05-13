Dre’Mont Jones transitioning from interior lineman to outside linebacker

The Seattle Seahawks decided to pass on edge rushers in the 2024 NFL draft, one of several decisions we questioned coming out of it.

The team seems to recognize they need more bodies on the edge because they’re changing the positions of two front-seven defenders this offseason. During rookie minicamp we learned that fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight will be moving from inside linebacker to outside linebacker once the vets arrive for the next portion of the offseason program. Apparently interior defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones is also making the transition to OLB, according to a post by his personal trainer on Instagram.

Jones did play some edge last season after the Leonard Williams trade and was more disruptive than he had been inside. However, overall the results were pretty underwhelming. He finished the 2023 season with just 4.5 sacks and 20 total pressures.

Jones will have to step those numbers up if he wants to avoid becoming a salary cap casualty next year. According to Over the Cap, the team can save a little over $16.5 million for the 2025 season by cutting him.

