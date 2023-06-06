Dre’Mont Jones says he’s trying to get on Bobby Wagner’s level

The biggest contract that the Seahawks handed out this offseason went to quarterback Geno Smith, who signed a bargain of a three-year deal given his position and production. The next-largest payday went to former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal – immediately making him the team’s highest-paid defensive player.

Last week after practice Jones told reporters that his new deal hasn’t changed him and he’s focused on trying to get his next deal. As an example he cited returning Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract after the Rams released him. That’s far from Wagner’s only cashout though. Last year he signed a lucrative deal with LA after getting two significant extensions from Seattle since getting drafted. All together, Wagner has earned $96,645,298 in his career, according to Over the Cap.

Jones says he’s trying to get on that level.

Dre’Mont Jones, outside at end on base defense so far, has your new $51M Seahawks contract changed you? “Nah. I’m trying to get another one… “I’m trying to get to Bobby’s level.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/KIXeNlZcds — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) June 1, 2023

Jones is entering his fifth year in the NFL. So far he’s totaled 22 sacks, 38 quarterback hits and 28 tackles for a loss in 56 games. He hasn’t made a Pro Bowl team yet, but the contract that Seattle gave him indicates they believe that will change in the future.

