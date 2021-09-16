Dre'Mont Jones says he's not surprised Urban Meyer reportedly isn't connecting with veteran players

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones put himself in an awkward situation when he plays against his former coach Sunday. Jones questioned Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's tactics in the NFL, saying Meyer needs to adjust how he coaches now that he's in the NFL.

Jones also said he wasn't surprised to hear reports suggesting Meyer is struggling to connect with Jaguars veterans.

Dre’Mont Jones on Urban Meyer his former coach - not surprised Meyer is not clicking with vets. (Jones was coached by Meyer at Ohio State) pic.twitter.com/cA7WFENDm9 — Darren McKee (@dmac1043) September 16, 2021

Jones explained that Meyer is used to using "college-based" philosophies when dealing with players. Those philosophies may work on young players, but not on older ones, according to Jones.

Former Ohio Stater Dre'Mont Jones on Urban Meyer: (2/2) "who have been around the league and know what they’re doing now and been established. You got to shake things up in how you coach.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 16, 2021

Meyer has coached one game in the NFL, a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. He'll look to pick up his first NFL win against the Broncos in Week 2.

Dre'Mont Jones played for Urban Meyer at Ohio State

Jones should be familiar with Meyer's coaching style. The two overlapped at Ohio State in 2018. The team went 12-1 that season. Meyer left the school due to health reasons once the year ended. He spent a few years away from coaching before joining the Jaguars in January. Meyer's hiring was not without controversy.

The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He's been a solid contributor with the team, working his way to a starting role in his third season. Through 28 games, Jones has 10 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in the NFL.