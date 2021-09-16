  • Oops!
Dre'Mont Jones says he's not surprised Urban Meyer reportedly isn't connecting with veteran players

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones put himself in an awkward situation when he plays against his former coach Sunday. Jones questioned Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer's tactics in the NFL, saying Meyer needs to adjust how he coaches now that he's in the NFL.

Jones also said he wasn't surprised to hear reports suggesting Meyer is struggling to connect with Jaguars veterans.

Jones explained that Meyer is used to using "college-based" philosophies when dealing with players. Those philosophies may work on young players, but not on older ones, according to Jones.

Meyer has coached one game in the NFL, a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans. He'll look to pick up his first NFL win against the Broncos in Week 2.

Dre'Mont Jones played for Urban Meyer at Ohio State

Jones should be familiar with Meyer's coaching style. The two overlapped at Ohio State in 2018. The team went 12-1 that season. Meyer left the school due to health reasons once the year ended. He spent a few years away from coaching before joining the Jaguars in January. Meyer's hiring was not without controversy.

The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He's been a solid contributor with the team, working his way to a starting role in his third season. Through 28 games, Jones has 10 sacks and 17 quarterback hits in the NFL.

Urban Meyer with the Jaguars.
Urban Meyer lost his first game with the Jaguars. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

