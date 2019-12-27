Dre’Mont Jones named AFC defensive player of the week

The Broncos are getting some good work from their rookie class late in the season.

Defensive end Dre’Mont Jones was named AFC defensive player of the week.

The third-rounder from Ohio State had 2.5 sacks against the Lions last week, and helped a defense which held the Lions under 200 total yards.

Along with quarterback Drew Lock and tight end George Fant, it’s a solid bit of production from their kids down the stretch, which offers some degree of hope for the future.