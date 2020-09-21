The injury list is growing and growing in Denver.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed at his Monday press conference that wide receiver Courtland Sutton is out for the season and that quarterback Drew Lock is going to miss multiple weeks with a shoulder injury. He also said a couple of the team’s defensive linemen will be out of the lineup in the near future.

Dre'Mont Jones hurt his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Steelers and Fangio said he expects Jones to miss about a month as a result of the injury. DeMarcus Walker suffered a calf injury that Fangio believes will keep him from playing for multiple weeks.

Linebacker Von Miller, cornerback A.J. Bouye and running back Phillip Lindsay were already on the injury report, so the Broncos are going to be reaching deep into their depth chart at many spots for their upcoming games.

Dre’Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker set to miss time for Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk