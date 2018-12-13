Dre’Mont Jones declares for NFL draft, will play in Rose Bowl

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones will leave Ohio State after the Rose Bowl, forgoing his final year of eligibility and making himself available in the NFL draft.

Jones said he never considered skipping the bowl game.

“My thing with injuries is that they’re a part of the game,” Jones said, via StephenMeans of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You have to just play with it. As much as you think about it the more it can affect you.”

Jones made 40 tackles, nine sacks and two defensive touchdowns in an All-Big Ten season.

He has 112 total tackles in 38 games, with one remaining.