Dre’mont Jones is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Broncos ended a four-game losing streak with their win over the Jaguars in London and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones was a significant reason why.

Now Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the week.

Jones finished Sunday’s win with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He was the only player in the conference to record three TFLs in Week Eight.

Jones now has two career defensive player of the week awards, as he also earned the honor for his performance back in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

A third-round pick in the 2019 draft, Jones is off to the best start of his career. He has 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and a forced fumble this season.

The Broncos have a bye in Week Nine.

