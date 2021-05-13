Dre Kirkpatrick visiting Patriots

Free agent cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is visiting the Patriots today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Kirkpatrick signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Aug. 23, 2020, and played 14 games with 11 starts with Arizona last season.

The Bengals made him a first-round choice in 2012, and he played eight seasons with Cincinnati.

In nine NFL seasons, Kirkpatrick has 358 tackles, 13 interceptions, 72 pass breakups, three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

The Patriots have J.C. Jackson and Stephon Gilmore as starters with Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Dee Virgin and Michael Jackson Sr. among those competing behind them.

