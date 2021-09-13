Dre Kirkpatrick signing with the 49ers

With Jason Verrett out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the 49ers are bringing in a veteran at the position.

According to multiple reports, San Francisco is signing Dre Kirkpatrick.

Krikpatrick spent the 2020 season with Arizona after eight years with Cincinnati. He started 11 games for the club while appearing in 14, recording three interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Kirkpatrick has 13 career interceptions and 72 career pass breakups since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2012.

The 49ers previously worked out Kirkpatrick in July but did not come to a deal in training camp.

