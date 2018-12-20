Dre Kirkpatrick: It’s not Marvin Lewis’ fault

The regular season is almost over and the Bengals will miss the playoffs for the third straight year, which means that we’ll be watching to see if coach Marvin Lewis’ long run in Cincinnati comes to an end.

It looked like it might happen last year after the Bengals finished 7-9, but Lewis returned for a 16th season and had the team at 5-3 halfway through the season. They are 6-8 now, however, and the tailspin has renewed speculation that the Bengals might actually look in a different direction.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick hopes that’s not the case.

“Marv ain’t going anywhere,” Kirkpatrick said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “How? We’re down. We’re hurt. It’s not his fault. As players, we’ve got to take full responsibility for it and quit letting it run off to the coaches. I’m not about to put nothing on that man. I feel like he’s coaching his heart out. He’s trying to do everything he can to get wins around here, and as players, that’s what we’ve got to do. We’ve got to execute for him.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown said in January that a strong close to the end of last season helped him decide to bring Lewis back in 2018. The Bengals won last week and have road games against the Browns and Steelers the next two weeks to make a final argument for Brown to consider this time. If enough players share Kirkpatrick’s feelings, the cornerback could get what he wants.