Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., son of Crimson Tide star who played for Nick Saban, commits to Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. — Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., a defensive back out of Gadsden City (Alabama) High School, committed to the University of Alabama on Friday.

He picked the Crimson Tide over Missouri, Auburn and Arkansas. Kirkpatrick was rated the 148th best cornerback in the nation, even though he plays safety. He is the first player to commit to Alabama whose father also played for the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

Kirkpatrick is the son of Dre Kirkpatrick, a former Alabama and NFL cornerback. The younger Kirkpatrick was around his father when he was at Alabama and in the NFL, so he knows what it takes to play at the next level.

Being around the NFL and inside locker rooms from a young age gives Kirkpatrick a unique perspective. He has joined his father on trips to Ohio to train with his father's personal trainer. His father said he believes the Crimson Tide will be getting a player similar to himself.

"Getting the same thing they got in me. Hard worker, dedication, putting his teammate first and he wants to win championships," the older Kirkpatrick said.

The younger Kirkpatrick was rated the No. 1 defensive back in the Gadsden area by the Gadsden Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. And for good reason. He had 69 tackles, 33 of those solo, and one for a loss. He added three interceptions and 16 pass breakups last season. Kirkpatrick's coach, Ali Smith — who also helped coach his father — believes the younger Kirkpatrick brings a similar style to his dad, but says they are different players.

"He's very instinctive, he loves ball. He understands scheme, he studies it a good little bit," Smith said. "He's very aware of what's going on in ball games. Those situations are very good for him because he understands situational football and he's very aware of what's going on."

"...This is a throwback football, junior is. Little man is a football player... His daddy was an unbelievable all world athlete... Little man is strong, unbelievably strong for his size and age, unbelievable strength. He brings passion, he loves it, he wears it on him. He wants to win."

Kirkpatrick will make a special teams coordinator happy for a while, as he possesses talent and speed in the return game. He showed it with a kickoff return during a team scrimmage Thursday and over the last few seasons.

The younger Kirkpatrick wants the faithful to know that he is ready to give his all to the Crimson Tide.

"Everything out of me, I am going to put my heart into the game," Kirkpatrick said. "I am going to make sure I respect the game, give it all I got. The day I can't give it all I got, (that's) the day I won't play no more."

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. commits to Alabama, where his father starred