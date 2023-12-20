Advertisement

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signs with Alabama football, Nick Saban, and everyone felt old

Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK
·2 min read

Only 12 years after Dre Kirkpatrick patrolled Alabama football's secondary, his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., will also bring his talents to the Crimson Tide.

Kirkpatrick Jr., a three-star defensive back from Gadsden City High School — his father's high school alma mater — signed with Alabama on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. It naturally prompted many college football fans to feel old given Kirkpatrick Sr., 34, was drafted 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and was last on an NFL roster just in 2021.

Kirkpatrick Sr. signed to play for Alabama coach Nick Saban 14 years ago. Now Kirkpatrick Jr. is the first son of a Saban Alabama recruit to sign with the Crimson Tide in the coach's 17 seasons at the helm.

Here's the best social media reactions from those that feel aged after Kirkpatrick Jr's signing:

Social media reacts to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signing to Alabama

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signs with Alabama football and everyone feels old