Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signs with Alabama football, Nick Saban, and everyone felt old

Only 12 years after Dre Kirkpatrick patrolled Alabama football's secondary, his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., will also bring his talents to the Crimson Tide.

Kirkpatrick Jr., a three-star defensive back from Gadsden City High School — his father's high school alma mater — signed with Alabama on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. It naturally prompted many college football fans to feel old given Kirkpatrick Sr., 34, was drafted 17th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and was last on an NFL roster just in 2021.

Kirkpatrick Sr. signed to play for Alabama coach Nick Saban 14 years ago. Now Kirkpatrick Jr. is the first son of a Saban Alabama recruit to sign with the Crimson Tide in the coach's 17 seasons at the helm.

Here's the best social media reactions from those that feel aged after Kirkpatrick Jr's signing:

Social media reacts to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signing to Alabama

Where Legends are Made. pic.twitter.com/N0LEPraEw3 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 20, 2023

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. signs with Alabama.



We are all old. pic.twitter.com/ZKZ9HzT4jh — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 20, 2023

Watching Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. in 2011 and Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. in 2024 https://t.co/m6LD6V0OzF pic.twitter.com/QUfBP2SJKj — 18x National Champions 🐘 (@_Tide18Tymes) December 20, 2023

I feel so old man. How is Dre’s kid already in college https://t.co/ZKrdgyRQwW — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) December 20, 2023

I watched his dad play at Bama while I was in college. This one hits hard https://t.co/myZI8FwXfX — Cruz Oxenreider (@TheRealCruzOx) December 20, 2023

I’m never going to be ok with this knowing his Dad graduated right before I started college at Bama…. https://t.co/zSZwuHlqBo — Cole Thompson (@MrColeThompson) December 20, 2023

