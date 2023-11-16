Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. following father's footsteps from Gadsden City to Alabama

Starring at Gadsden City in football is in the bloodlines of the Kirkpatrick family.

It started with Dre Kirkpatrick Sr. who played there when the school started in 2006, earning all-state honors in 2007 and 2008 as a defensive back before he moved onto Alabama where he earned second-team All-SEC honors twice along with two national championships. He was a first round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2009, and embarked on an NFL career that also included stops with the Cardinals and 49ers.

Now the family tradition continues with Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who is known around the area as little man. He has followed in his dad's footsteps as a defensive back but is a safety unlike his dad. The younger Kirkpatrick has been a star for the Titans, earning All-State honors last season and could be on a path to do so again. Before the season, Kirkpatrick followed the family tradition committing to Alabama, and the same coach his dad played for: Nick Saban.

When younger Kirkpatrick plays for Alabama and Saban next year it wouldn't be the first time that he has played for the same coach as his dad. The current Titans head coach Ali Smith was the defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator back when Kirkpatrick Sr. played. The two, along with other top players, would go on the recruiting and camp trail together. For the elder Kirkpatrick, watching his son play for Smith makes him feel that he is there still in a way.

Gadsden City high football safety Dre Kirkpatrick commits to Alabama during a ceremony at the school, following his fathers footsteps on Friday, August 18, 2023.

"It's crazy. Coach Ali is more like my favorite uncle, big brother type, that's the type of relationship we got. He's always been there for me, he's always been a mentor in my life, he's always been a counselor to me," Kirkpatrick Sr. said. "The relationship has always been great and for my son to be there and for him to now be the head coach at Gadsden City and having the season they're having, its touching to see this guy really has the opportunity and the chance to do something special and your son can be a part of it. It's like I'm still there."

The elder Kirkpatrick had his son at 15 years old and has watched his journey from times from a far as the younger Kirkpatrick stayed in the Gadsden area growing up. Coach Smith credits the support group, starting with the grandparents and his mother, for molding the two Kirkpatrick's into the people they are today.

"His grandmom and his granddad, they put a lot into all the kids. They got a beautiful family with his mom and his dad. They got a unique situation, it's really awesome. They do a great job all together, his mom is like a little sister to us all. It's really a beautiful setup," Smith said.

The elder Kirkpatrick tries to make it down for as many events he can, this season he has at least been to the commitment ceremony and his senior night. Even when the elder Kirkpatrick can't make it down from Cincinnati, his son sends him videos of his big plays, and there's been many this season as the younger Kirkpatrick has had five touchdown returns on special teams and five interceptions on defense.

The younger Kirkpatrick has been taking lessons from his dad his whole life, watching him from high school to college and to the NFL, now it's his turn to carry the family name when it comes to football. The first step is almost over, with Gadsden City hosting Hartselle on Friday in the AHSAA playoffs before he embarks on the second step and continues to follow his father's footsteps, but he has the blueprint laid out for him.

"It just showed me what it takes to get there," Kirkpatrick Jr. said. "I done seen it the whole way."

