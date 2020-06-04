Dre Greenlaw's tackle makes 49ers' top plays in franchise history: No. 10-6

Editor's note: This week, we'll be counting down the top 20 plays in 49ers franchise history. This installment will rank plays No. 10-6. Be sure to tune into "Super Bowl Week in America" every night this week on NBC Sports Network and streaming here.

The 49ers have a long, illustrious history littered with memorable plays.

You know many of the top candidates, of course. How could you forget them?

But with the 49ers entering their 75th season as a franchise, we thought it would be a good idea to countdown the top 20 plays in 49ers history.

This list is subjective. The context of the games matters, so plays that had a big impact on the playoffs will receive a lift. Some plays, however, stand on their own regardless of when they occurred.

What follows is a list of the top 20 plays in 49ers history, with five plays unveiled each day from Tuesday to Friday:

